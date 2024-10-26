Burford Brothers Inc. Buys New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Busey Bank lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 41,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 70.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 151,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

