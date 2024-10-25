Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $160.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 77,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,004. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $971.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

