Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the September 30th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSCS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,575. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Heart Test Laboratories will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
