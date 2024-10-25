Bull Oak Capital LLC Invests $33,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIA opened at $423.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.90 and a 200 day moving average of $400.96. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $433.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.