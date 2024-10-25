3M (NYSE:MMM) Raised to “Buy” at Melius

Melius upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $141.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.9% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.8% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

