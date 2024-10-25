BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 889.5% in October

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 889.5% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of BST stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $36.36. 91,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,207. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $39.01.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3,329.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,420,000 after purchasing an additional 535,334 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,008.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 140,481 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,565,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth about $992,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

