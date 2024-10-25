BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 889.5% in October

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 889.5% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
Shares of BST stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $36.36. 91,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,207. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $39.01.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.