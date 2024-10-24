Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,972 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $64,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,740 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 925,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

