Tanager Wealth Management LLP Invests $321,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the period. M&G Plc increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 32.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,320.5% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.88 and a 200-day moving average of $172.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

