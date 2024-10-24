Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.88 and a 200-day moving average of $172.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $237.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

