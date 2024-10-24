CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 617353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CMPO

CompoSecure Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,571,238.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,571,238.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,066. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock worth $82,870,442. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.