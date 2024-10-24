Ark (ARK) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Ark has a total market cap of $99.99 million and approximately $33.49 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001214 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,281,098 coins and its circulating supply is 184,280,676 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.