Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 2452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aisin Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

