Plan Group Financial LLC Invests $356,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSM opened at $196.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

