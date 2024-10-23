Plan Group Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Plan Group Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.