Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 697,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 356,588 shares.The stock last traded at $83.76 and had previously closed at $84.23.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.