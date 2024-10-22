Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 697,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 356,588 shares.The stock last traded at $83.76 and had previously closed at $84.23.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONV. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,072,000 after buying an additional 268,303 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 185.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 186,989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,857,000 after buying an additional 149,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 902,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,213,000 after buying an additional 149,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 33,848.1% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 115,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

