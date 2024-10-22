Moneywise Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.68. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

