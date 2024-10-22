Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,537 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,276,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 124,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,467. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

