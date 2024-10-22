Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 119.7% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 423,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 231,024 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.79. 1,892,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,923,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

