Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,151 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.85. 1,093,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.92 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

