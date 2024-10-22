Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 289 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.91. 524,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,973. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

