My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VUG traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.07. 471,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,795. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.50.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

