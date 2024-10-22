42-coin Price Tops $25,643.38 on Major Exchanges (42)

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $25,643.38 or 0.37995036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00103231 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011918 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000081 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.