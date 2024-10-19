Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Get Coty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COTY

Coty Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,022,000 after purchasing an additional 494,639 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,033,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 890,626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 789.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,955,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 780,685 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.