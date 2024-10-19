Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Shares of EL opened at $90.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $159.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $110.64.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

