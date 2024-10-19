Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) PT Raised to C$175.00 at National Bankshares

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$167.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
