UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 24,300 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $2,473,983.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,988,036.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, August 6th, J Mariner Kemper sold 10,115 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $940,695.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 124 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $11,812.24.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $109.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UMB Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $128,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 69.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.