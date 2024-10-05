UBS Group Raises United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $21.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNFI. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 69,111 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

