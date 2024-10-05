AMN Healthcare Services’ (AMN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

AMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 289,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 108,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

