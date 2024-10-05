Analysts Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Target Price at $27.86

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EDR

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $28.99 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,458,040.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,458,040.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,928 shares of company stock worth $5,542,191. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.