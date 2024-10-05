Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.31.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Up 2.6 %

NTNX opened at $60.92 on Monday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.29, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.