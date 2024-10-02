Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Yum China news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,849.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. Yum China has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

