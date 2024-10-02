Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAKSY shares. UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
