Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAKSY shares. UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAKSY

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

About Marks and Spencer Group

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

(Get Free Report

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.