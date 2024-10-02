Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.70.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
