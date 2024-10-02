Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

