Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
Perficient Stock Up 0.6 %
PRFT stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Perficient has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. Research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perficient
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What are earnings reports?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.