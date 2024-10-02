Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 22,367 call options on the company. This is an increase of 728% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,700 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 569.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

NYSE:TAL opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,213.00 and a beta of 0.02.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

