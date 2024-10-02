Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

