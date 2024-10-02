Triple Point Venture VCT Plc (LON:TPV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Triple Point Venture VCT Plc (LON:TPV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Venture VCT Stock Performance

Shares of Triple Point Venture VCT stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £65.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,533.33 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.44. Triple Point Venture VCT has a one year low of GBX 89 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.27).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Venture VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Venture VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.