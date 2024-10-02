Short Interest in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Increases By 5.5%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Anghami Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ANGH stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Anghami has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

