Analysts Set Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) PT at $13.25

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

JBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Janus International Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 216.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.89. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

