Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Short Interest Up 7.0% in September

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

INFA opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

