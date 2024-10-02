Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on October 18th

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 221.2% annually over the last three years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HASI

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.