Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on October 18th

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 221.2% annually over the last three years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HASI has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.
About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
