Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $129.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.25.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.29. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 1.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,549.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,635 shares of company stock worth $3,198,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

