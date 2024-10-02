Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Update

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AROC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Archrock in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Archrock by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 567,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $270.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

