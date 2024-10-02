Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 214,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $97,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HIO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 438,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

