Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 9.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

