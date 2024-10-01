Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $95.00 at Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.81.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

