Head-To-Head Analysis: Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) vs. Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) and Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and Pinelawn Cemetery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global 3.10% 2.23% 1.39% Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Smart Share Global shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Smart Share Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pinelawn Cemetery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Smart Share Global and Pinelawn Cemetery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Smart Share Global currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.94%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Share Global and Pinelawn Cemetery”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global $1.96 billion 0.09 $12.36 million $0.03 23.65 Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Smart Share Global has higher revenue and earnings than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Summary

Smart Share Global beats Pinelawn Cemetery on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. The company also offers advertising services, as well as sells merchandises through online platform or distributors. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

