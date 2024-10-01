Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives C$12.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.71.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHE.UN shares. Desjardins raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
