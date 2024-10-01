Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 403.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

