Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Issues Earnings Results

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.82%.
Zalando Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79.
