Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Issues Earnings Results

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.82%.

Zalando Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79.

Get Zalando alerts:

About Zalando

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.